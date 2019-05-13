Woman charged with assault at movie theater

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman was charged after police said she got into an altercation with her ex at a movie theater in St. Matthews.
Candyce Ramsey, 51, allegedly went into the Cinemark at Mall St. Matthews and confronted the victim on May 11.
The fight carried out into the parking lot where the victim tried to get into his vehicle but Ramsey kept trying to pull the vehicle door open and break off the drivers side mirror, according to an arrest slip.
Police said Ramsey grabbed the victim by the shirt and it was ripped as he tried to get away. The victim knocked Ramsey to the ground and police said bystanders began threatening the victim.
Police said the victim pulled out a handgun and complied when he a Jefferson County Sheriff’s officer told him to drop the weapon.
Ramsey was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault.
