FORECAST: Patchy AM fog; warmer, sunny afternoon
By Tawana Andrew | May 14, 2019 at 5:26 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 5:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog has formed across parts of the region overnight. The fog mixes out around mid-morning leaving us with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s and low 50s.

A weakening cluster of storms pushes towards WAVE Country early Wednesday bringing showers to the area. Cloudy skies limit Wednesday's highs to the upper 60s and low 70s.

A warm front nearby keeps spotty showers in the forecast for the afternoon.

Another system brings rain late Thursday into Friday. The warming trend continues through the week; highs are expected soar into the mid to upper 80s by the time the workweek ends.

FORECAST

TODAY: Patchy AM fog; Mostly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 71°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 53°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy; Scattered showers & thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 73°

