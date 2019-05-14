FORECAST: Patchy AM fog; warmer, sunny afternoon

Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.
Overnight lows fall into the 40s and low 50s.
A weakening cluster of storms pushes towards WAVE Country early Wednesday bringing showers to the area. Cloudy skies limit Wednesday's highs to the upper 60s and low 70s.
A warm front nearby keeps spotty showers in the forecast for the afternoon.
Another system brings rain late Thursday into Friday. The warming trend continues through the week; highs are expected soar into the mid to upper 80s by the time the workweek ends.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog; Mostly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 71°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 53°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy; Scattered showers & thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 73°
