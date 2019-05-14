Jeffersonville PD officer injured in crash

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - An on-duty Jeffersonville police officer was taken to the hospital after his police cruiser was involved in a wreck in Clarksville.
Authorities confirm the call came in just before 8 p.m. of a wreck involving a police cruiser at Eastern Boulevard and U.S. 31.
When crews got on scene, they found a Jeffersonville PD cruiser had been hit by a pickup truck.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown.
Indiana State Police are investigating.
