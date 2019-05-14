Man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died following a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Lexington Road and Hamilton Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived they found a man, who appeared to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No suspects have been arrested.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
