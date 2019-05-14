Red Cross faces critical shortage of type O blood

Red Cross faces critical shortage of type O blood
The Red Cross said spring into summer is a vital time for blood donations. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman | May 14, 2019 at 4:02 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 8:25 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical. That means just six units of type O blood are available for every 100,000 people, but at least 14 are needed every day. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and is also critical in trauma situations.

The Red Cross is asking eligible type O donors to make an appointment to donate blood.

Those who donate blood or platelets now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Those who come to give May 24-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross-branded T-shirt, while supplies last.

If you’d like to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets, click here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.