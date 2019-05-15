Bluegrass World Series to be held at Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2019 Bluegrass World Series will be held at Louisville Slugger Field this summer.
The tournament will feature three collegiate wood bat teams from Kentucky, Indiana and Mississippi; and the Louisville Stars, a team comprised of 31 retired major league players who collectively have 8 World Series Championships and 18 all-star appearances.
The series will take place from August 7 to 10.
August 7 will be Sponsorship Appreciation Night. Tickets start at $10.
August 9 will be Military Appreciation Night. Tickets. Tickets start at $10.
August 10 will be Ford Kentucky Truck Plant Super Duty Saturday. Tickets start at $10.
