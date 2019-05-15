Cops capture Scottish cows roaming the streets north of Chicago

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (Gray News) – Have you “herd” the news?
Scottish Highland cows were running amuck in northern Illinois this week.
Well, not really running. Let’s call it casually grazing around Lake County, about 50 miles north-northwest of Chicago.
A pair of Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were charged with keeping the two cuddly-looking bulls in line as they roamed along Route 59.
“Do you know who these Scottish Highland Cows belong to?” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “If you know who they belong to or can help us detain them please contact LCSO!”
The deputies made the best of it, following their bovine buddies down highways and into neighborhoods.
Try as they might, they couldn’t always “steer” them in the right direction.
In the midst of it all, there was time for a quick selfie with the cows.
But soon enough, the Highlanders were in “cowstody.”
“The bulls have been officially reunited with their owner,” the sheriff’s office said. “The cows told us it was some ‘bull’ that we wouldn’t let them run down Rte 59!! We told them they were moooooving too slow!”
It must have been a “miscowculation.” Lesson learned.
Next time they’ll have to hoof it a bit faster.
