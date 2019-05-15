Details surrounding phase 3 of Louisville Water Company’s Eastern Parkway project revealed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Water Company is starting the final phase of the Eastern Parkway Project.
It’s the biggest water main replacement in the company’s history.
“This is a really tricky project,” Kelley Dearing Smith of LWC said. “It’s a big construction project with a lot of twists and turns. It’s tricky because this water main was put in the gound between 1923 and 1930.”
Louisville Water began the Eastern Parkway Project in 2016, nearly 100 years after the main was put in the ground. Louisville Water installed the cast-iron water main before the Eastern Parkway corridor became a thriving neighborhood and business corridor.
The water main a large pipe, five-feet in diameter and takes water from the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant for service to thousands of customers. After three gigantic breaks in 2011 and 2014, robotic pipe inspections indicated that more breaks would likely occur if the water main was not replaced.
As part of the project, the original 48-inch pipe will stay in the ground, while a slightly smaller pipe goes inside the pipe. Dearing Smith says the process is called slip lining.
The third phase of the project will start on June 3. It will start on Stilts Ave and Stilts Ave will close at Lexington Road, to Grinstead, in order to put in the pipe.
“One of the big benefits with this project is that we’re not going to have to close the entire stretch of Lexington Road,” Dearing Smith said. “Lexington Road customers are not going to loose water service for extended periods of time. In the end we get a brand new pipe with another hundred years.”
Dearing Smith says over the next few months, Lexington Road will be decreased to two lanes, one way going east and one way going west.
Dearing Smith also says at one point during the last phase, the connection from Lexington Road to I-64 will close, but she says it’s an easy turn onto Grinstead and get on the interstate.
When the project concludes in 2020, Louisville Water will have replaced 6.4 miles of water main.
The Eastern Parkway Project will cost approximately $26 million dollars and is funded through Louisville Water’s capital budget.
