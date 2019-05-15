Disney characters bring magic to Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little magic happened Wednesday at Norton Children’s Hospital when performers with “Disney on Ice” stopped by to spend time with young patients.
The performers hosted a paint party and met with children and their families.
“This has been a really cool event for us,” performer Tricia Defelice said. “We’ve gotten to do a few now through this touring season. It’s just nice to see the kids get to have some fun.”
“Disney on Ice” opens Thursday, May 16 at the KFC Yum! Center and runs through Sunday, May 19. Tickets are on sale.
