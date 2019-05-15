Family of man killed by drunk driver sues Valley Station bar for over-serving suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The damage left behind by two trucks colliding on the Gene Synder Freeway (I-265) shows a violent impact.
On January 25, Matthew Steven was driving home on I-265 when he collided with Mylachi Malone, who was driving in the wrong direction.
Malone was coming from a bar in Valley Station called Brewskee’s.
Both drivers were killed, and police said Malone was drunk.
“There was a steel tool box in the back of Matt’s truck that was thrown hundreds of yards from the impact and was demolished,” Attorney TJ Smith said. “Those things are almost impossible to even dent.”
Smith, the Stevens’ family attorney, is shocked.
“It’s really important to send a message to the community from the Stevens family,” Smith said. “We are not going to tolerate this, we are not going to take this Brewskee’s.”
Smith filed a lawsuit against Brewskee’s for over-serving the drunk driver. The attorney obtained video of Malone taking shots at Brewskee’s.
In Kentucky, it’s a law that you can’t serve alcohol to someone who is obviously intoxicated.
“If that person goes out and commits a negligent act, the liability for the act falls back onto the server of the alcoholic beverages,” Smith said.
For an unrelated reason, Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control investigated Brewskee's for serving a minor in Malone's party the night of the crash. ABC confirmed Malone was there and the table paid $178 to Brewskee's.
Smith said Stevens might still be here if the bar hadn’t put profits over people, the attorney said.
“These kids have lost the love and affection of their father,” Smith said. “And his wife has lost the love and affection of her husband.”
