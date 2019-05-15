HotTALK! Wednesday Edition

Several items to watch before we get into the hot setup this weekend.
Here is how I will list them out:
- Shower chance this afternoon. A broken area of showers on the radar now will fade a bit then re-develop this afternoon near I-65. Many will get missed. The clouds will limit most areas in the 60s today.
- Fog overnight. Depending on which areas pick up rain + see some clearing skies, the risk for dense fog will be there toward morning. I am seeing signs we will have a mix of dense fog locations and just typical low clouds but not restricting ground visibility. We will see how this trends toward morning.
- Thursday Night/Friday T-storms: As the heat builds in Thursday afternoon, t-storms will try to drop in from the north/east both days really. They will have a sharp cut-off on building SW into WAVE Country. This means most will stay dry and quite warm. If you live north/east of Louisville, however, you need to keep a close eye to forecast trends in case one or two of these t-storm complexes builds closer to your location.
- Saturday and Sunday: Mainly dry and hot. Rain chance will be low. We stand a good chance to climb into the 86-90 degree range both days. Sunday being a bit more “iffy” as a cold front to our west will try to make some ground by evening and could increase cloud cover enough to knock down highs a bit. In addition, t-storms will attempt to move in from the west Sunday night. They will struggle to reach I-65 but we still have plenty of time to update this setup.
- Next week: A couple of fronts will stand as our best chance at rain. The Sunday Night/Monday front and one for Wednesday. Let’s hope we get some rainfall by this point as we will certainly need it. After Wednesday, the heat will build back in and could lock in for several days. This could very well push us into the 90s and lead to our first heat wave of the year. Are you ready?
