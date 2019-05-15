LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Improbable is the 5-2 morning line favorite for Preakness 144 and drew post #4 on Wednesday.
Trainer Bob Baffert has won the Preakness seven times, tied with R.W. Walden for the most all-time.
The top three finishers from Kentucky Derby 145 did not enter. It’s the first time the Derby winner has not made the trip to Baltimore since Grindstone in 1996.
Here is the field from the rail out with jockeys:
1 War of Will - Tyler Gaffalione 4-1
2 Bourbon War - Irad Ortiz 12-1
3 Warrior's Charge - Javier Castellano 12-1
4 Improbable - Mike Smith 5-2
5 Owendale - Florent Geroux 10-1
6 Market King - Jon Court 30-1
7 Alwaysmining - Daniel Centeno 8-1
8 Signalman - Brian Hernandez, Jr 30-1
9 Bodexpress - John Velazquez 20-1
10 Everfast - Joel Rosario 50-1
11 Laughing Fox - Ricardo Santana Jr 20-1
12 Anothertwistafate - Jose Ortiz 6-1
13 Win Win Win - Julien Pimentel 15-1
