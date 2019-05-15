Input for future of neighborhoods near Bowman Field wanted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Bowman Field prepares to celebrate 100 years in Louisville the city wants the community’s input about what will happen next for the neighborhoods surrounding the airport.
A meeting to gather ideas was held Tuesday night.
Another meeting is scheduled to take place Wednesday from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the historic Bowman Field administration building on Taylorsville Road.
Those who attend will be able to give their thoughts directly to the planning team.
The last meeting will take place Thursday night.
