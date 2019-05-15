Kings Island introducing new international festival

Park is open for daily operation beginning Wednesday

Kings Island introducing new international festival
May 15, 2019 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 12:32 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kings Island is now open daily and the amusement park has announced a new international festival.

Grand Carnivale will take place from June 15 through July 7 featuring cultures from around the world.

Starting nightly at 5 p.m., park guests will experience a parade, street party, special fireworks show, a weekend concert series and unique food offerings.

Fireworks will fill the sky at 10:00 p.m. each night, park officials said.

Soak City will open on May 25.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.