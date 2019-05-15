KY, IN among states with biggest drug problems, report states

Ohio ranked at No. 21

KY, IN among states with biggest drug problems, report states
According to a new study from WalletHub, Kentucky and Indiana ranked among the worst states for drug use.
May 15, 2019 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 12:33 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - WalletHub has released its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems in 2019 and Kentucky and Indiana are in the top 10.

This study compares the 50 states and D.C. in terms of 22 key categories, ranging from arrests and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.

“Those categories include a total of 22 relevant metrics… each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the biggest drug problem,” WalletHub said.

States with the Biggest Drug Problems

  1. District of Columbia
  2. Michigan
  3. Missouri
  4. West Virginia
  5. Indiana
  6. Arkansas
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Kentucky
  9. Colorado
  10. New Mexico

Ohio ranked in at No. 21.

To read the full report and see where other states ranked, click here.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.