KY, IN among states with biggest drug problems, report states

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - WalletHub has released its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems in 2019 and Kentucky and Indiana are in the top 10.
This study compares the 50 states and D.C. in terms of 22 key categories, ranging from arrests and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.
“Those categories include a total of 22 relevant metrics… each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the biggest drug problem,” WalletHub said.
States with the Biggest Drug Problems
- District of Columbia
- Michigan
- Missouri
- West Virginia
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- New Hampshire
- Kentucky
- Colorado
- New Mexico
Ohio ranked in at No. 21.
To read the full report and see where other states ranked, click here.
