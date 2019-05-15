Land-based casino will open as Caesars Southern Indiana, sportsbook to be added

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WAVE) – Horseshoe Southern Indiana revealed the name of its new land-based casino Wednesday.
The 100,000 square foot land-based casino will open as Caesars Southern Indiana.
The $85 million project will feature slots, table games and poker. Guests can also expect a slew of restaurants in the facility and a sportsbook for on-site betting.
“So many of us will travel to Las Vegas and other areas to actually bet on sports,” Assistant General Manager Norris Hamilton said. "And so now you can do it right here in your own back yard legally, and I just think it’ll be another great amenity for people to come and enjoy.”
The sportsbook at the new Caesar's will allow you watch and bet on your favorite sporting events. This comes after Indiana state legislature passed a law allowing it.
“We always plan for any number of scenarios and this one that we had thought about,” General Manager Brad Seigel said. "We’re ready to go. We’re in construction, and so the timing was perfect.”
A River Boat is not in the plans for Caesars Southern Indiana. It’s exact future is unknown, but it won’t be at Caesars.
The land-based casino is expected to open in December, and the restaurants and other amenities are expected to follow in early 2020. Horseshoe Southern Indiana will continue to operate under normal hours until then.
