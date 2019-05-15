LMPD arrests woman lying in bed surrounded by drugs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was warrested after police found her lying in bed, with drugs surrounding her.
Amanda Schauer, 30, was arrested Tuesday.
She was inside an apartment on South 5th Street, in Louisville. Police officers were dispatched to the home on possible human trafficking activities and suspected narcotic activity, according to an arrest warrant.
A man inside the apartment gave officers permission to go inside, according to Louisville Metro Police.
While inside the apartment, officers found Schauer laying in a bed, with individually wrapped plastic baggies nearby, with what officers said appeared to be heroin. Through further investigation, an officer found more baggies, used needles, a plastic bottle with a brown substance inside, a needle with the brown substance inside and an unknown about of cash.
Schauer is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.
Her bond is $5,000.
