Man accused of pistol-whipping wife, setting home on fire

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - A man is accused of pistol-whipping his wife and then setting their home on fire.
The sheriff’s office says Steven Goldstein’s wife called 911 around 8:30 Tuesday night to report him. She said Goldstein had hit her in the head with a pistol and shot her with a BB gun inside their mobile home on Rockford Drive.
Deputies say she also told them Goldstein had been using meth most of the day.
The sheriff's office says she was able to get out of the home to call them.
Deputies say Goldstein refused to come out of the home when they got there. While trying to negotiation with him, deputies say he set the mobile home on fire. We’re told Goldstein came out after a few minutes and he was taken into custody.
Goldstein and his wife were both taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Goldstein is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He is facing charges of arson and battery.
