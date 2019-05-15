Maximum Security owners file federal suit following Derby disqualification

“The Stewards said nothing as to whether the alleged foul altered the finish of the Derby or otherwise caused any horse to have been denied a better placement in the order of finish," the statement reads. "Neither the jockey (Tyler Gaffalione), owner, and trainer of War of Will, nor the jockey (Chris Landeros), owner, and trainer of Bodexpress, lodged any objection with the Stewards. Neither Tyler Gaffalione, the rider of the horse the Stewards said was the most “affected” by Maximum Security, nor Chris Landeros, the jockey of Bodexpress, was interviewed by the Stewards. When the Stewards said in their statement that they “interviewed affected riders,” they were not truthful because neither Gaffalione nor Landeros was interviewed by the Stewards.”