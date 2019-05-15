Multi-faith gathering celebrates Ramadan in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Ramadan celebration happened Tuesday night at Second Presbyterian Church in Louisville.
Interfaith Paths to Peace and Muslim Americans for Compassion teamed up to serve an Iftar meal.
People of all faiths were invited to break the fast.
“In the month of Ramadan we fast from sunrise to sunset," Dr. Waqar Saleem of Muslim Americans for Compassion, explained. "And we invite everybody from different faiths to come celebrate and break the bread with us.”
This is the ninth year for the event.
The first Iftar dinner drew a crowd of about 30. Organizers said there were about 600 people in attendance this year.
