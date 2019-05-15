North Harrison Elementary students raise over $500K for Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at North Harrison Elementary School have been working all school year to help patients at Norton Children’s Hospital.
This year, students raised more than $39,500, which topped the previous years donation. To date, the students have raised more than $500,000.
This is the 31st year the school has raised money for a good cause.
To celebrate, students took a victory lap around the concourse at Louisville’s Slugger Stadium on Wednesday.
