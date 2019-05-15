North Harrison Elementary students raise over $500K for Norton Children’s Hospital

North Harrison Elementary Students raised over $39,500 for Norton Children's Hospital during the 2018-2019 school year. (Source: Doug Druschke)
By Makayla Ballman | May 15, 2019 at 12:09 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 12:29 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at North Harrison Elementary School have been working all school year to help patients at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Students show off just how much money was raised for Norton Children's Hospital. (Source: Doug Druschke)

This year, students raised more than $39,500, which topped the previous years donation. To date, the students have raised more than $500,000.

This is the 31st year the school has raised money for a good cause.

To celebrate, students took a victory lap around the concourse at Louisville’s Slugger Stadium on Wednesday.

