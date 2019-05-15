Pass the Cash: Man receives help from co-worker following quadruple bypass surgery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shawn is no stranger to obstacles, as he’s faced a number of tough times in his life. But as the saying goes, “tough times never last but tough people do.” That’s especially true when they have a little help from their friends.
Shawn was nominated by his co-worker Regina. She told WAVE 3 News he’s been having trouble with his blood pressure and hear for around a year.
“He went in and had to have quadruple bypass surgery,” Regina said. “It was kind of really a big surgery for him. He initially thought he’d be off week a week or two but of course with quadruple bypass surgery he’ll be off for three months.”
We presented $300 to help Shawn heal as quick and as much as he can. But before we go Regina told us just a bit more about Shawn. He is deaf.
Shawn is fluent in sign language but Regina is not. So we called Rauch Interpreting Services, a non-profit based in New Albany that serves all of Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Rauch immediately called one of their team members, Madison Tapp.
“We’ll he started with ‘do you know Dawne Gee?’ I said no because I didn’t expect it to be you,” Tapp said.
Tapp agreed to sign while we talked and talk as Shawn signed.
“That’s part of what I do,” Tapp explained. “Culturally mediate, so we’ll figure it out.”
Shawn knew Regina was stopping by to check on him after surgery but was surprised to see more people when he opened the door. After introductions, Regina began to explain.
“We were thinking of something we could do to help you out financially with bills, dinner or anything you need. So I contacted Ms. Dawne Gee at Pass the Cash," Regina said.
Now almost four weeks out of surgery, Shawn can’t believe the difference it has made.
“I was surprised by how serious the surgery was gonna be,” Shawn signed. “I had no idea. I’m out of it and I’m trying to get better and stay positive.”
Open heart surgery, four arteries bypassed, now with improved blood flow to his heart, Shawn is loving life and all those who love him.
“Taking my time to take care of myself,” Shawn said. “I’m feeling better just a work in progress.”
