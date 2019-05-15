Suspect shot, killed by LMPD after hitting officer with vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he hit a Louisville Metro Police Department officer with his vehicle and was shot by an officer, according to police.
Officers were attempting to stop a vehicle in connection to an investigation of several business robberies on Watterson Trail near Ruckriegel Parkway around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said an LMPD officer who was outside of a vehicle was hit by the suspect who then crashed into a Jeffersontown Police Department cruiser. An LMPD officer then fired his weapon and hit the suspect.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the vehicle was tied to several business robberies in the Louisville area but wouldn’t say the exact amount that was taken.
The officer who was hit by the vehicle was being treated and Mitchell said the officer is expected to be OK.
No other officers were injured.
“Unfortunate situation that has happened here,” Mitchell said. “However, none of our officers were hurt seriously. We certainly will conduct a complete thorough investigation.”
Roads around the area, including Ruckriegel Parkway, Watterson Trail and Billtown Road, were shut down to allow officers to investigate.
The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.