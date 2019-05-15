Deputy sprayed with possible pepper spray during traffic stop in Wis.; man arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a deputy during a traffic stop.
Joshua Martin, 30, was arrested in Sauk County on Wednesday morning.
Sheriff Roger L. Brandner from Columbia County said the attack happened when a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding in the township of Westpoint around 12:15 a.m. on Monday.
The sheriff said when the deputy made contact with the man, he sprayed the unknown liquid into the deputy’s face and eyes, possibly oleoresin capsicum, disabling the deputy.
Brandner said the driver took off. The deputy wasn’t able to pursue him because of impaired vision.
Officers found the vehicle abandoned. The vehicle had been stolen just before the stop.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office said they contacted Martin’s family and friends who said that he is going through mental health issues. This is why they considered him missing and endangered.
Copyright 2019 WMTV and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.