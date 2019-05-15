WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Tuesday, May 14, 2019

The GK U.S. Classic features athletes competing on the junior and senior levels and is the last opportunity for female gymnasts to qualify for the U.S. Championships, the national championships for men’s and women’s gymnastics. Gymnasts who have already qualified to nationals use the GK U.S. Classic as a final tune-up for the U.S. Championships. In addition, the GK Hopes Championships, which features young, aspiring female gymnasts who are just below the elite level, is held the day before the GK U.S. Classic.