WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Walk for Wishes
Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 300,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. It’s a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.
2019 Kentucky Walk for Wishes will be held on Saturday, May 18 at Kentucky Kingdom. Registration begins at 8:30 am and the walk begins at 10 am. For more information, click here.
GK U.S. Classic
The USA Gymnastics Team will be competing at the U.S. Classic in July at the KFC Yum! Center.
The GK U.S. Classic features athletes competing on the junior and senior levels and is the last opportunity for female gymnasts to qualify for the U.S. Championships, the national championships for men’s and women’s gymnastics. Gymnasts who have already qualified to nationals use the GK U.S. Classic as a final tune-up for the U.S. Championships. In addition, the GK Hopes Championships, which features young, aspiring female gymnasts who are just below the elite level, is held the day before the GK U.S. Classic.
2019 GK U.S. Classic will take place July 19-20 at the KFC Yum! Center.
- Friday, July 19, GK Hopes Championships, 2:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 20, JR Session, 1:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 20, SR Session, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20-$129. For discount offers, call (502) 690-9029.
Family Fun Fest
Family Fun Fest, presented by Say & Play with Words Louisville and hosted by National Center for Families Learning, will be held Saturday, May 18 from 11am to 3pm.
The free event will be at the First Gethsemane Baptist Church Center for Family Development at 1159 Algonquin Pkwy.
Activities include:
- Louisville Fire Department fire engine
- Louisville Free Public Library book mobile
- Dental and health information
- Finger-printing sponsored by LMPD
- Dramatic play productions featuring local theatre groups
- Mascots from around the city
- Bounce houses
- Photo booth
- Food trucks
Come out and celebrate vocabulary enrichment with Say & Play With Words.
