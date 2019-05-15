WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Wednesday, May 15

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -
Jazz on the River
In the United States and right here at home In Kentuckiana, 1 out of every 4 children lives in a household with food insecurity, which means they have no idea where their next meal will come from or when their next chance to eat will come. You can help.
Dawne Gee’s charity, A Recipe to End Hunger, presents Jazz on the River Sunday, June 2, 3-6pm at the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, 7410 Moorman Road.
Carly Johnson Jazz Quartet, Ron Jones Jazz Quartet will perform.
Tours of the historic Farnsley-Moremen home will be from 3-5pm.
Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey will create a complimentary Specialty Drink, and each person will leave with a recipe card
Derby City Selfie will be there to save memorable moments by picture and social media
You can bring blankets, chairs, food. No alcohol. There will be a cash bar along with the Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey Specialty Drink
Thank you to Mom’s Music.
Better Business Bureau Scam Alert
Scammers are out there and they’re looking for you.
The Better Business Bureau serving Louisville, Southern Indiana, and Western Kentucky has tips to keep you, your money, and your identity safe.
The BBB says to be on the lookout for scams targeting military personnel. They may pose as representatives of the VA and may be offering loans.
Before you give to any charity, you can check them out first at give.org.
The BBB is also issuing a warning about “one-ring” scams. The FCC defines these scams this way.
One-ring calls may appear to be from phone numbers somewhere in the United States, including three initial digits that resemble U.S. area codes. But savvy scammers often use international numbers from regions that also begin with three-digit codes – for example, “232” goes to Sierra Leone and “809” goes to the Dominican Republic. Such scammers may often use spoofing techniques, as well, to further mask the number in your caller ID display.
If you call any such number, you risk being connected to a phone number outside the U.S. As a result, you may wind up being charged a fee for connecting, along with significant per-minute fees for as long as they can keep you on the phone. These charges may show up on your bill as premium services.
Variations of this scam rely on phony voice-mail messages urging you to call a number with an unfamiliar area code to “collect a prize” or to notify you about a “sick” relative.
Other scams to look out for include
Apple support spoofing calls
- Free KFC for Life Facebook messages
- “Fake buyers” selling vehicles online
- Be cautious looking up customer service numbers online
- Government grant offerings by phone
For more information, click here.
