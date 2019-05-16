Author of flattering Trump biography gets pardon from president

"He could not have been more gracious and quickly got to his point: he was granting me a full pardon," wrote Black, who used much of the rest of the column to explain the case. He called it a long ordeal that was "never anything but a confluence of unlucky events, the belligerence of several corporate governance charlatans, and grandstanding local and American judges, all fanned by an unusually frenzied international media showing exceptional interest in the case because I was a media owner."