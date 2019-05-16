Both Clark County judges home from hospital after shooting in Indianapolis

Both Clark County judges home from hospital after shooting in Indianapolis
Judge Adams and Judge Jacobs were shot outside a White Castle in Indianapolis. (Source: Indiana Supreme Court)
By John P. Wise and Laurel Mallory | May 14, 2019 at 6:54 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 6:22 PM

(WAVE) - As of Thursday, both of the Clark County judges shot outside an Indianapolis restaurant two weeks ago are now back home, according to the attorney representing the men.

Larry Wilder shared a post from Tammy Adams on Thursday saying her husband, Andrew Adams, was home.

“We have not only felt the love of God these past weeks but the love of an entire community,” she wrote.

Adams and his colleague, Bradley Jacobs, were in Indianapolis on the evening of April 30 for an education conference. They were shot during an argument outside a White Castle restaurant in the early-morning hours of May 1.

Earlier in the week, April Gauer Jacobs posted on Tuesday that she was “happy to announce that we are all together at home tonight.”

PREVIOUS STORIES

“We appreciate all of the prayers, text messages and emails expressing support and love for Brad and our family,” April Jacobs wrote. “This has been a very emotional and trying time for us as wll as for our family and community. We ask that you all give us a little more time alone to let Brad gain more strength.”

The two men accused in the shooting are Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41. Marion County (Ind.) prosecutors said last week they need more time to determine whether to file charges against Vazquez and Kaiser.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.