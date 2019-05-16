Breckinridge Co. sheriff back at work, DUI charges pending

Police said Pate was spotted hiding beer bottles in the woods at the scene of the crash. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
May 16, 2019 at 5:08 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 5:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate has returned to work amidst pending charges for DUI.

Sheriff Pate confirmed to WAVE 3 News he returned to work on Monday.

Just last month, Pate was indicted on four counts of wanton endangerment and one count each of tampering with evidence and operating a vehicle under the influence. Those charges, stemming from a crash in early March where a breathalyzer test determined Pate’s blood alcohol level was .159.

Shortly after his arrest, his attorney said Pate had entered a rehab program in Tennessee.

Sheriff Pate was arrested on March 8 on suspicion of DUI. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Pate also pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in 2015.

The March arrest prompted a Breckinridge County resident to start an online petition calling for Pate’s removal or resignation as sheriff. The petition garnered more than 1,000 signatures at one point.

Pate is set to be arraigned this summer.

