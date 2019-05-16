Fallen LMPD Det. Mengedoht honored in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVE) - Fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht was honored during National Police Week in Washington D.C.
Mengedoht’s name was added to the National Peace Officers Memorial and a wreath was placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve 2018 while performing a traffic stop while on duty.
Detective Mengedoht’s son Preston was able to honor his mother by signing the door of a police cruiser and assisting in placing her wreath at the tomb.
A number of LMPD officers made the trip to Washington for the service, including Chief Steve Conrad and Mengedoht’s 2nd Division colleagues.
“She was always a hard worker,” Major Ryan Bates remembered. “She was known for being very thorough and really, really doing a lot for the victims in her cases. After she passed, we had people come by the division and tell us how great she was. We had one lady come by and tell us she had purchased her a Christmas tree.”
Detective Mengedoht was just one of 158 officers killed in the line of duty late year.
Photos of her son Preston honoring her this week are posted below.
