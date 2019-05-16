Fallen LMPD Det. Mengedoht honored in Washington D.C.

Fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht is honored in Washington DC at the The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
By Makayla Ballman | May 14, 2019 at 9:09 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 9:08 PM

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVE) - Fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht was honored during National Police Week in Washington D.C.

LMPD Detective Deidre “Dee Dee” Mengedoht died on Christmas Eve while conducting a traffic stop on I-64.
LMPD Detective Deidre "Dee Dee" Mengedoht died on Christmas Eve while conducting a traffic stop on I-64.

Mengedoht’s name was added to the National Peace Officers Memorial and a wreath was placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve 2018 while performing a traffic stop while on duty.

Detective Mengedoht’s son Preston was able to honor his mother by signing the door of a police cruiser and assisting in placing her wreath at the tomb.

Detective Deirdre Mengedoht was added to the memorial during the National Peace Officers Memorial Service in DC.
Detective Deirdre Mengedoht was added to the memorial during the National Peace Officers Memorial Service in DC.

A number of LMPD officers made the trip to Washington for the service, including Chief Steve Conrad and Mengedoht’s 2nd Division colleagues.

“She was always a hard worker,” Major Ryan Bates remembered. “She was known for being very thorough and really, really doing a lot for the victims in her cases. After she passed, we had people come by the division and tell us how great she was. We had one lady come by and tell us she had purchased her a Christmas tree.”

Detective Mengedoht was just one of 158 officers killed in the line of duty late year.

Photos of her son Preston honoring her this week are posted below.

Fallen LMPD Detective Deidra Mengedoht's son finds her name on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
Fallen LMPD Detective Deidra Mengedoht's son finds her name on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
Preston Mengedoht signs a door from an LMPD cruiser in Washington DC during National Police Week.
Preston Mengedoht signs a door from an LMPD cruiser in Washington DC during National Police Week.
Fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht's son Preston in Washington DC for Police Week.
Fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht's son Preston in Washington DC for Police Week.
Preston Mengedoht is given a wreath honoring his mother, fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Preston Mengedoht is given a wreath honoring his mother, fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Preston Mengedoht places a wreath honoring his mother, fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Preston Mengedoht places a wreath honoring his mother, fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht is honored in Washington DC at the The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht is honored in Washington DC at the The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht is honored at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Washington DC during National Police Week
Fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht is honored at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Washington DC during National Police Week

