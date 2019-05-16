FORECAST: Areas of morning fog; warmer heading into the weekend

- THIS MORNING: Locally dense fog
Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon under sunny skies
A cluster of thunderstorms dives towards WAVE Country tonight, weakening as it does so. Areas north and east of Louisville may see gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and even small hail depending on the strength of the storms as they push through. While that batch fades rather quickly, some more scattered showers are possible early Friday thanks to a system off to our north.
Summer-like conditions arrive just in time for the weekend. Highs creep awfully close to 90 on Friday and Saturday.
A front pushes towards the region Sunday, bringing scattered showers back to the forecast.
Highs stay in the 80s into the next workweek.
FORECAST
TODAY: Areas of fog; Mostly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 83°
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms (30%); Partly cloudy; LOW: 68°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny; Warm; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 89°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.