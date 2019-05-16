FORECAST: Summer heat builds in today and will hang out for awhile

- TONIGHT/EARLY FRIDAY: Isolated severe wind/hail, mainly northeast sections
- FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Heat index climbs into the lower 90s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy sunshine is expected this afternoon as the gates have been opened to the summer heat and humidity to our west. You will notice a difference later today.
There will be a couple of small thunderstorm chances to monitor tonight and early Friday. The evening chance looks very isolated while the overnight/sunrise chance could be a bit more organized between Louisville and Cincinnati. There are still many questions on just how many thunderstorms will make it into our area but the risk is still on the table.
Friday looks hazy and hot with only a slight chance for a thunderstorms. Saturday looks muggy and cloudy at times with a couple thunderstorms. Overall we will warm into the upper 80s/90 degrees the next couple of days.
Our best chance at some thunderstorms will take place Sunday afternoon but even then it looks limited in scope. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App if you have any outdoor plans!
FORECAST
REST OF TODAY: Hazy sunshine and warmer. HIGH: 83°
TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorm risk (10%), muggy, overnight thunderstorm risk northeast (20-30%). LOW: 68°
FRIDAY: Hot and hazy, isolated thunderstorm (20%). HIGH: 90°
