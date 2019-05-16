Indiana man charged after toddlers found to have bruising, fractures in spinal areas

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A Dearborn County man has been locked up and accused of physically abusing a 2- and 3-year-old in Greendale.
Roger Dozier is charged with multiple counts of battery, according to court documents. Authorities say the children had everything from bruising to multiple parts of the body to burst blood vessels and fractures in spinal areas.
As for their mother, she’s charged too. According to the documents she didn’t report the alleged abuse at first. When asked why, the documents say, she told police she was scared and did not know what to do. She’s charged with multiple counts of neglect.
