Indiana man charged with child molestation after concerned parent caught him

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Police arrested a man accused of soliciting a minor after a father saw a concerning message on his child’s Facebook.
Investigators are urging other parents to check their children’s social media accounts in case they were also victims of the same suspect.
Tuesday night, a father noticed a Facebook message between his 13-year-old son and the suspect. Pretending to be his son, the father wrote to the man and arranged to meet at the family’s rural Scott County home.
Brandon Ruff, 29, of Jeffersonville, showed up to the house and was held by the child’s father until police arrived.
Scott County officers investigated to find Ruff and the boy made previous arrangements to meet.
Police arrested Ruff and charged him with false informing, child solicitation and child molest with a child under 14 years old using a computer and travelling to the child, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers urge parents to check their children’s Facebook messages because they are looking into the possibility of other victims.
Ruff had another Facebook page under the name Sammy Castro, police said. Investigators believe Ruff could have posed as a wrestler to get children to trust him.
Any parents who think their child/ren was victimized by Ruff should call 812-752-8400 if they live in Scott County, or contact Indiana State Police at 812-246-5424 if they live outside Scott County.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.