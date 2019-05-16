Kenan Project hosts job fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A push to help find jobs and careers for young black men and women in Louisville is the purpose of the Kenan Project through the Louisville Urban League.
They hosted a hiring fair today to match employees with candidates.
"A lot of them have some criminal history so we are hear to let them that we are here to support them," said Carey Payne of the Louisville Urban League. "A lot of our employers here today are second chance employers. Our main focus is to help them move forward and make a living, living wages so they don't have to go out and do crimes or anything like that."
A variety of positions were available. They included full and part time opportunities along job options in a variety of fields.
