Kentucky bus driver accused of offering student money to show breasts

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Barren County school bus driver was arrested after police said he solicited a girl on his bus.
The girl told investigators Randall Hastedt, 34, of Glasgow, offered her $20 to show him her breasts on two different occasions, the most recent being the day before his arrest.
When questioned, Hastedt admitted to the allegations, according to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.
Hastedt was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Barren County Corrections Center. He’s charged with one count of attempting to use a minor in a sexual performance.
