La Grange man charged with assaulting woman

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - An man has been charged with physically and sexually assaulting a woman who gave him a ride.
The victim told Oldham County police that just before midnight May 2 she had given a man a ride from the Circle K in La Grange. After the man told her where to stop, the victim said he forcibly removed her from the car, stabbed in the leg and sexually assaulted.
The victim, who said she lost consciousness during the attack, was treated for a stab wound to the thigh and a cut to the back of her head. A forensic exam done at the hospital determined she had been sexually assaulted.
A check of the store surveillance video led police to identify Eric Dewayne Johnson, 36, of La Grange, as the man who left the store with the victim.
Johnson was taken into custody May 15. He is being held in the Oldham County Detention Center on charges of rape and assault.
