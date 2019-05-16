LMPD IDs officer, suspect involved in deadly confrontation in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD Public Integrity Unit Lt. Aaron Crowell on Thursday shared a few details about the deadly police shooting of a suspect the day before, including the names of both the officer who fired his gun and the man he killed.
Officers tried to stop a vehicle on Watterson Trail near Ruckriegel Parkway on Wednesday morning when things turned violent.
They said they’d been monitoring the suspect in connection to several business robberies in the area.
LMPD Officer Bryan Arnold, who was outside of a vehicle, was hit by the suspect, who then crashed into a Jeffersontown Police Department cruiser. Arnold then fired his weapon and struck the suspect, who died later at UofL Hospital. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Djuantez Anthony Mitchell.
“The J-Town officer had exited the vehicle and was between the suspect and that vehicle at the time of the (suspect’s) acceleration, which is why she was in danger by his actions,” Crowell said. “The vehicle (was) the threat. That (was) the weapon being used by the suspect.”
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Arnold, who was hired in July 1997, is assigned as a pilot in the LMPD air unit, and due to the helicopter being in maintenance, Arnold was assisting in the investigation.
Conrad said none of the LMPD officers at the scene wore body-cameras or had dash-mounted cameras. He added that the Jeffersontown officer also did not have those types of recording devices.
