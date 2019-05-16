Major changes planned for busy Butchertown intersection

Story Avenue joins Main Street where the two streets are one-way in the same direction.
By Becca Gibson | May 15, 2019 at 9:16 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 9:16 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is in the process of redesigning the junction of Main Street and Story Avenue in the Butchertown neighborhood.

Right now, it is an unconventional intersection with no traffic light.

The short-term plan creates a new four-way intersection with a stop light.

Long-term, parts of Story, Main and East Jefferson could become two-way.

City officials are collecting public comment. The project is not expected to start until 2021.

