Missing key Derby horses, Preakness show carries on

We’ll first look at those who ran at Churchill Downs starting with War of Will. Once again, he’s drawn the short straw as far as post positions go. The colt drew the one hole in the Derby and he gets the one hole at Pimlico. This post might not end up all that challenging for War of Will’s jockey, Tyler Gaffalione, but it could be an issue. They’ve got to try to nail a good position without getting pinned down on the rail.