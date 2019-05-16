Occupy ICE protesters appear in court, protests continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The protesters that shut down parts of the Heyburn Building during a demonstration against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in July 2018 were back in Downtown Louisville Thursday.
Last year, Occupy ICE protesters linked arms and blocked the elevators that led the the ICE office on a higher floor. This morning, 20 people stood on the stairs of the Hall of Justice as three of their own faced criminal charges.
"ICE was invented and formed as part of the Department of Homeland Security," said David Horvath of Occupy ICE Louisville. "We did well before that with border protection and we can continue to do that in a humane way."
The Department of Homeland Security was created in 2002 following the terror attacks of 9/11.
