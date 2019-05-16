Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Scottsburg

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) – The name of a man who died after being hit by a vehicle in Scottsburg has been released.
Terry W. Madden, 34, of Scottsburg, was walking near the fog line on North Wilson Road near West Weir Road when he was hit by the driver of a Dodge Dart, around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.
Madden was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was a licensed juvenile and did stop. No charges are expected to be filed.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.