Simmons College graduates first music major

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One student had to get over his stage fright when he left his mark on Simmons College’s history.
The school’s music department came to a halt after the Great Depression, but it’s making a strong comeback as Simmons College celebrates a rebirth. It’s been nearly 100 years since a student has graduated from its music department. One local talent is restarting a legacy.
When he lifts his hands, Alexander Griggs is taking notes down in history.
"It was never interesting to me to be the first,” Griggs said.
At Simmons College, that's the role Griggs is playing.
"There was a point and time when I was wondering if I would get a degree from here,” Griggs said.
The artist enrolled in 2014 knowing the music department hadn't been around since the 1920s. In 2016 the program got its rhythm back.
"I remember having a day where the profoundness of this fell on me,” said Kevin Davenport, the Simmons College Music Chair.
Davenport saw the potential and encouraged Griggs to keep going in the program, even when supplies were low and access to pianos was challenging.
"It's not often we lose a heritage institution and are able to regain it,” Davenport said.
Because of Griggs other students will have a chance at musical opportunities.
"All the struggles I went through they won't necessarily have to go through,” Griggs said.
With a current class of 24, Griggs is first but knows he won't be the last.
"Excited to see what it will become,” said Griggs. “I've seen it from nothing to what it is now."
Sunday is the 140th graduation for Simmons College. It's the largest graduation class since the school gained back its accreditation.
Faculty members travel from as far as Chicago and Baltimore weekly to teach in the music department. Simmons College offers a performance degree and wants to eventually offer a music education degree.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.