Southern Indiana man shot in the face, suspects arrested

NABB, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was shot in the face early Wednesday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 21000 block of SR 362 in Nabb around 2 a.m. on the report of a stabbing.
When police arrived, they determined that the victim, Christopher Hammill, 39, was not stabbed, but was shot below the right eye.
Hammill was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
Three suspects were arrested around 11:30 Wednesday morning in Tennessee. Police said the arrest came after a law enforcement sensitive “attempt to locate” was transmitted to law enforcement agencies across the country.
The names of the suspects have not been released.
The motive behind the shooting is unclear.
