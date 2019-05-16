Trauma survivors reconnect with UofL Hospital staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Hospital sought to reunite trauma victims and hospital staff during their National Trauma Survivor’s Day Celebration.
Staff and survivors were able to connect through outdoor carnival fun, complete with food, fun and a “Dunk the Doctor” activity.
The event shined a light on patients like Barin Bolin. In October 2018, he fell off a 20 foot tall hunting cabin and broke his ribs, pelvis and punctured his right lung. He was in the ICU for five weeks. On Wednesday he had a chance to thank the hospital staff whose care returned him to his family.
“Great nurses, great doctors - I love them all to death,” Bolin said. “I wouldn’t be here without them.”
UofL Hospital treats around 3,500 patients each year with traumatic injuries. It’s also the region’s only Level I trauma center, providing care for more than 100 years.
