UofL golf advances to NCAA Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL men’s golf team finished fourth in the NCAA Regional at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, earning a trip to the NCAA Championships next week in Fayettesville, Arkansas.
It is the fourth time that the Cards have advanced out of regional play. They finished 14th in the nation in 2016.
“A year ago we sat at the table up at Ohio State and we had not advanced, and I told them that I was going to do everything in my power to see if we couldn’t get there and we sit here,” UofL head coach Mark Crabtree said, fighting back tears. “When you’ve done it a long time, it means a lot and I’m really proud of the kids and very thankful.”
The Cards finished the third round at +7, one shot ahead of North Florida for fifth place in the regional. Oklahoma State was -14, four shots better than Auburn (-10), and Baylor (-7) finished third.
UofL sophomore Matthias Schmid shot a final round 71 to finish at -6, tied for second place in the individual competition. Tripp Kinney of Iowa State (-7) was one shot better than Schmid and three others.
The National Championship will be decided May 23-29 at the Blessing Course on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
