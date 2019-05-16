UofL’s Mack updates status of Nwora, Enoch

“Steven has worked out for a lot of teams individually, in small groups and I think he’s gotten feedback, so we’ll see what happens with Steven,” Mack said. “My inkling is that he’s going to return, but I don’t want to put words in his mouth. I think he’s going through the process to figure out what he has to do to be an NBA player, if that’s possible. Jordan is at the combine. I think there’s a lot of misinformation out there, that he chose not to participate in a lot of the five on five, but he had a small injury which prevented him from going out there and doing what he wanted to do, but hopefully that injury after this week or the next will be a thing of the past and he’ll be able to work out individually with teams like Steven is right now.”