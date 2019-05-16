WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Thursday, May 16

Captivating Cantors Concert

Featuring over 130 Cantors performing together! Surround yourself with the electrifying harmony of thunderous voices!

The Captivating Cantors Concert will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30pm at Congregation Adath Jeshurun. The concert is part of the Annual Cantor’s Assembly Convention, which will be held from May 19-23. The concert will be held at Adath Jeshurun, 2401 Woodbourne Avenue.

Tickets are $5-$20. Cantor Lipp is also celebrating his 25th anniversary serving as Hazzan of Congregation Adath Jeshurun.

Kentucky Opera Sidecar Benefit

Join the Kentucky Opera for a fun evening infused with the style, sounds and appeal of Jazz

The event will be held Friday, May 17 at 6:30pm at The Henry Clay, 604 S 3rd Street, Louisville, KY 40202.

General Admission is $100.00 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Non – reserved seating is available

Reserved VIP Seating is $150.00 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres and cocktails PLUS table side wine service and plated specialty hors d’oeuvres during the performance

Cocktail Attire.

Louisville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Hope you’re hungry! The Louisville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will roll onto the Big Four Lawn this Saturday, May 18th from 11am to 6pm.

The family-friendly event includes:

  • Inflatables for kids and adults
  • Live music
  • Unicorn rides!
  • Climbing wall, 18′ slide, obstacle course
  • Castle bounce, kids obstacle course

Participating vendors include:

  • Rock House Brewing (Lexington) 
  • Monnick (Louisville) 
  • West Sixth (Lexington) 
  • Mile Wide (Louisville) 
  • Braxton (Covington) 
  • Pivot Brewing (lexington) 
  • Old Louisville Brewing (Louisville)
  • Holsopple (Louisville) 
  • Lemons Mill (Harrodsburg) 
  • Against the Grain (Louisville)
  • 502 Cafe 
  • Bellissimo 
  • Captain's Kitchen 
  • El Mambo 
  • Fresh Out The Box 
  • Germany's #1
  • Get It On a Bun at Booty's Diner 
  • Grecian Mama 
  • La Chandeleur 
  • Lexie Lus 
  • Longshot Lobsta 
  • Louisville Dessert Truck 
  • Louisville Sushi Truck 
  • Moe-licious 
  • Pollo - a gourmet chicken joint 
  • Reds Comfort Foods 
  • Traveling Kitchen 

Tickets are $5-$25

