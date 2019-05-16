WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Thursday, May 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -
Captivating Cantors Concert
Featuring over 130 Cantors performing together! Surround yourself with the electrifying harmony of thunderous voices!
The Captivating Cantors Concert will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30pm at Congregation Adath Jeshurun. The concert is part of the Annual Cantor’s Assembly Convention, which will be held from May 19-23. The concert will be held at Adath Jeshurun, 2401 Woodbourne Avenue.
Tickets are $5-$20. Cantor Lipp is also celebrating his 25th anniversary serving as Hazzan of Congregation Adath Jeshurun.
Kentucky Opera Sidecar Benefit
Join the Kentucky Opera for a fun evening infused with the style, sounds and appeal of Jazz
The event will be held Friday, May 17 at 6:30pm at The Henry Clay, 604 S 3rd Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
General Admission is $100.00 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Non – reserved seating is available
Reserved VIP Seating is $150.00 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres and cocktails PLUS table side wine service and plated specialty hors d’oeuvres during the performance
Cocktail Attire.
Louisville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
Hope you’re hungry! The Louisville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will roll onto the Big Four Lawn this Saturday, May 18th from 11am to 6pm.
The family-friendly event includes:
- Inflatables for kids and adults
- Live music
- Unicorn rides!
- Climbing wall, 18′ slide, obstacle course
- Castle bounce, kids obstacle course
Participating vendors include:
- Rock House Brewing (Lexington)
- Monnick (Louisville)
- West Sixth (Lexington)
- Mile Wide (Louisville)
- Braxton (Covington)
- Pivot Brewing (lexington)
- Old Louisville Brewing (Louisville)
- Holsopple (Louisville)
- Lemons Mill (Harrodsburg)
- Against the Grain (Louisville)
- 502 Cafe
- Bellissimo
- Captain's Kitchen
- El Mambo
- Fresh Out The Box
- Germany's #1
- Get It On a Bun at Booty's Diner
- Grecian Mama
- La Chandeleur
- Lexie Lus
- Longshot Lobsta
- Louisville Dessert Truck
- Louisville Sushi Truck
- Moe-licious
- Pollo - a gourmet chicken joint
- Reds Comfort Foods
- Traveling Kitchen
Tickets are $5-$25
