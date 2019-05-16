Young baseball players honor fallen LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Washington D.C. wasn’t the only place where local heroes were honored this police week.
A special tribute also took place on a kids’ baseball field.
The Vipers 8U Black team honored fallen officers and met the officers’ families and children.
Thanks to a local business, Masonomics Inc., the team was able to purchase a Thin Blue Line flag and place the names of four local LMPD heroes, Nick Rodman, Jason Schweitzer, Deidre Mengedoht and Jon Lesher.
Some of the players have a special connection to the officers. The son of one of Mengedoht's partners is on the team. Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sander's grandson also plays on the team.
The players also received Thin Blue Line sleeves to wear during games.
The goal was to help honor the officers during police week, but also teach the young players about their role and commitment to keeping our community safe.
“I hope they understand the sacrifices of police officers and the dangers of their jobs,” Mike Lauder, the team head coach and LMPD Detective, told WAVE 3 News. “It really hit home for and was very impactful for these kids to meet the sons and daughters and family members of these fallen officers.”
The icing on the cake, the Vipers won the game, a sure way to make those fallen officers proud.
