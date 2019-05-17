Behind the Forecast: Gravity Waves

For a gravity wave to form something must displace the air vertically, for example, air rising in a strong thunderstorm. The air must rise into stable air for a gravity wave to occur; this forms the crest of the wave. If the displaced air rises into already unstable air it will continue to rocket upwards. However, stable air wants to maintain its stability so air pushed up into it will want to sink back down in order to regain equilibrium. The sinking air forms the trough of the wave. Just like the wave in the pond, the air will rise and fall propagating away from its initiation point until it’s intensity decreases and equilibrium is regained.